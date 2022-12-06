Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 107 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 63.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Target by 1,233.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 125.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

