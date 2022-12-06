Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $2.47 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE ABT opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

