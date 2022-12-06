Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,555,000 after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

