Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,462 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 1,505 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,579 shares of company stock worth $3,745,811. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.84. 18,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

