Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 18,172 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average daily volume of 13,052 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $210,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. 290,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,040. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99.

