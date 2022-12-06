IOST (IOST) Hits Market Cap of $157.96 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. IOST has a market cap of $157.96 million and $3.93 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009463 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $971.55 or 0.05723124 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00499221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

