Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Holdings Boosted by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $20.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 228,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,951.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.