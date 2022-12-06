IPVERSE (IPV) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $22,293.94 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $955.52 or 0.05621247 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00499329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.96 or 0.30108391 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

