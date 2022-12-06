iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 7%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 322,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,387,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iQIYI by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

