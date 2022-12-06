iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 7%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 322,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,387,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.
iQIYI Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.
Institutional Trading of iQIYI
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.