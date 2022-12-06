iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 7.2%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.00 and last traded at $95.39. Approximately 4,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 374,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

