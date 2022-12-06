iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

