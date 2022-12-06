iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 394.2% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

