iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. 7,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

