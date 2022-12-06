iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

