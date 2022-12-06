iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,578 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $228.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

