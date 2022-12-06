iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,431. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

