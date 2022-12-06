Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Jennifer E. Cook Sells 420 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.93. 370,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

