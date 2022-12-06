Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Jennifer E. Cook Sells 420 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.93. 370,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $169.98.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
