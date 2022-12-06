Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Novavax Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Novavax has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $236.50.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

