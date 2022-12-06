Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 16,279 Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 16,279 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $13,023.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,875,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,547.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 41,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

