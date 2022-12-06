Jet Protocol Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $50.46 million and approximately $70,579.49 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02973943 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $71,213.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

