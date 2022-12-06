JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.79 on December 30th

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 0.3 %

JLEN opened at GBX 127.39 ($1.55) on Tuesday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 135.40 ($1.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.63. The company has a market capitalization of £842.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “not rated” rating on the stock.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

