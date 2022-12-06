JOE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.27 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. JOE has a total market cap of $58.27 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

