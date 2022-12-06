John Nuss Sells 50,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

VTYX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 737,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,561. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

