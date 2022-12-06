Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.21.

JCI opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

