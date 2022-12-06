Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $181.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $171.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

