Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.