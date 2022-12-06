Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 52,723 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SOFI stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.