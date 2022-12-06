Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 52,723 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

