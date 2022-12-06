JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.77 ($8.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of €7.92 ($8.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

