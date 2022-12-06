JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on THGPF. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on THG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 81 ($0.99) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Liberum Capital lowered THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered THG from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on THG from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 55 ($0.67) in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 59.33.

THG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THGPF opened at 0.59 on Friday. THG has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.59.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

