JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.52. 271,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.