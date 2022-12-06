JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.
ALA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CSFB raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.
AltaGas Price Performance
ALA stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.67. 764,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.01. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.