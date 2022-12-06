JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

ALA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CSFB raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.67. 764,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.01. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

