Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft



Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.



