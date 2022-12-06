Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $22.78

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $23.51. Karooooo shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 40 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Karooooo Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,086,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

