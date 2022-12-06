Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,490 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $18,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,764.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 2,010,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,973. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

