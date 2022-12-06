Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kering from €685.00 ($721.05) to €650.00 ($684.21) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Kering from €715.00 ($752.63) to €690.00 ($726.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kering from €900.00 ($947.37) to €610.00 ($642.11) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kering from €700.00 ($736.84) to €520.00 ($547.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.89.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. 250,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. Kering has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $84.02.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.