Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Price Down 3%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $57.24. 249,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 184,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Kering from €715.00 ($752.63) to €690.00 ($726.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kering from €685.00 ($721.05) to €650.00 ($684.21) in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kering from €670.00 ($705.26) to €690.00 ($726.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($736.84) to €520.00 ($547.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kering from €900.00 ($947.37) to €610.00 ($642.11) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

