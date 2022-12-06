Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRYAY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €125.00 ($131.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($134.74) to €117.00 ($123.16) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.67) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($130.53) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Kerry Group Stock Down 1.4 %

KRYAY opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.2892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

