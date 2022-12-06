Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 81.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,213,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,177. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $390,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $378,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $366,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

