KickToken (KICK) One Day Volume Tops $165,004.06

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $769,405.74 and $165,004.06 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,008.81 or 0.99990415 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010596 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00053397 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00239518 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,516,879 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,524,910.97642915. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00632652 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $162,972.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.