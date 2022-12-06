KILT Protocol Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $41,766,415,524,403.70 billion and $61,670.25 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $950.44 or 0.05590244 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00500475 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.72 or 0.30177488 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000454 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.