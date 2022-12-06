Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 5.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.29% of Kinder Morgan worth $111,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 80,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,773,286. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

