Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Raised by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,171,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,773,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

