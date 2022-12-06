Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 29.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on K. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.95.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of K traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.92. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.