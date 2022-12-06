Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 924.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $289.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.65. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

