KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.55

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 2943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 519,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 387,366 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after buying an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

