Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $379.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.35. As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 389,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

