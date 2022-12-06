Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

