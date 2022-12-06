Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $3,118,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Amgen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $284.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.07. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

