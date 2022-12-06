Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $436.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.