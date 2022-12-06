Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $372,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 375,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 133,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.